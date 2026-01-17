Flagg-Rochelle Public Library to host seed library kickoff Jan. 31

The Flagg-Rochelle Public Library in conjunction with the Ogle County Master Gardeners will host a seed library kick off event Saturday, Jan. 31.

The event will be from noon-2 p.m. at the library at 619 Fourth Ave. Attendees can take home free seeds for their spring gardens and there will be gardening activities, giveaways and more.

Attendees can learn about the seed library and how it can meet their gardening needs, and learn about winter sowing and create and take home their own mini greenhouse.

Participants can also learn about hydroponics and microgreens and discover how those techniques can be utilized at home, even with limited space, time and resources. There will be fresh microgreens on hand and attendees can learn about their nutritional advantages.

The event will also have a hands-on square foot gardening activity to plan a small, manageable garden that’s designed for success. People can also create a clay seed mosaic out of repurposed seeds and clay.

Library Outreach Clerk Ashley Capes said the event and seed library are in their third year and have seen steady growth. The seed library is free and available to the public each day. Participants are not required to have a library card. Seeds have been donated by Walmart and Ace Hardware.

The seed library was started to get people interested in growing their own produce, herbs and flowers and to encourage gardening and combat rising food insecurity, Capes said.

“Getting people to grow their own healthy produce is something we’re passionate about,” Capes said. “And people want to know where their food comes from. People are moving away from processed foods and getting into healthy eating. We see a lot of food insecurity in our area. If someone can grow their own vegetables, I think that’s helpful and another option. We try to make that easier and more cost effective for people. And in the past we’ve had programs on how to cook with homegrown produce.”

The Ogle County Master Gardeners are available as a resource to residents and can help them with questions about weather, what can be grown during which seasons and conditions, and more.

University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator Jan Saglier said with more people moving toward the homestead concept and growing food at home, library and extension programming can teach them the basics of gardening and Master Gardeners can provide help all year long.

Capes said the seed library has seen patrons bring in seeds and donate them. The project has seen “a lot of positive feedback” over three years, she said. The kickoff event will coincide with National Seed Swap Day on Jan. 31.

“We’re really happy that we can provide this service for Rochelle and beyond for people in the county,” Capes said. “It’s important to have a place to go to learn and grow both educationally and in the ground. It’s free for people who can’t normally afford it. Gardening can get very expensive. This is something we can offer our community members and promote healthy eating, living and education through gardening.”