Ogle County marriage licenses for December 2025

Ogle County recently released its marriage licenses issued during the month of December:

Austin Hausen of Belvidere and Montana Morris of Belvidere.

Cameron Matejka of Rock Falls and Shayla Schmall of Rock Falls.

Andres Carrillo of Rochelle and Cinthia Gonzalez Cabrera of Rochelle.

Nicholas Brooks of Leaf River and Mariah Stevens of Mt. Morris.

Jarrett Christensen of Rochelle and Pyper Hansen of Rochelle.

Robert Lendabarker of Glen Ellyn and Lilian Maxfield of Morrison.

Oscar Milan of Rochelle and Tamara Velazquez Sanchez of Rochelle.

Nicholas Demore of Davis Junction and Rebecka Phelps of Davis Junction.

Darrel Stukenberg of Forreston and Lori Stukenberg of German Valley.

Logan Krogull of Oregon and Robert Miller of Oregon.

Keith O’Higgins of DeKalb and Cynthia Klug of Oregon.

Seth Glenn of Oregon and Ashley Dye of Oregon.

Anthony Bussan of Dixon and Alicia Zeller of Dixon.