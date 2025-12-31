Bearrows: Rochelle mayor’s review of 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments the city of Rochelle has achieved together over the past year with the support of staff, leadership and council members, and also share some of the exciting prospects awaiting us in 2026.

Throughout the year, our community has celebrated numerous ribboncuttings and grand openings, marking the growth and vibrancy of Rochelle. We welcomed new and relocated businesses, including BP Clark, Fit Hub, Mindful Matters, downtown & VFW murals, Family Kitchen, Changes Counseling, ReMAX Hub City, RTHS Library, RCH groundbreaking, Doug Smith Motors, Mason Smith Repair & Superior Dent Removal, Essential Infusions, Royal Arcade, and the RCH Behavioral Health Center. In addition, our city’s façade improvement program has delivered much-needed support to local businesses, with checks presented to Bills Trading Post, VCCT Group, Salon Idyll, and Tecalitian. I want to extend my gratitude to the chamber of commerce for organizing these celebrations and to the community development team for their tireless work to help our businesses not just survive but thrive.

Most recently, the city council unanimously voted to place Sam Tesreau in the position of interim city manager to fill the vacancy created by departing City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. Jeff has been an effective leader for “Team Rochelle” over the past eight years and has accepted a new position in Washington, Illinois. We thank him for all he has done, and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life. The human resources department, under the request of the city council, has begun the work of employing a nationwide search company to bring in prospects to fill the full-time position of city manager. Council looks forward to reviewing prospects in the first quarter of 2026.

Economic development also had a great 2025 and has had several companies looking at Rochelle, with the most recent one being the data center proposal. This will be a huge boost to the EAV, resulting in increased financial support for all taxing bodies within the city. The developmental agreement for the data center should come to the council in January of 2026.

The west side substation should also get underway in the months to come, providing power to the area to the west of Rochelle for future development, as well as helping facilitate any future expansion proposed at the Mighty Vine/Pure Flavor facility.

Other spring projects coming in the spring of 2026 will include the bandshell/stage and public bathrooms in the 400 block of North Main Street. This will prove to be a great attraction and gathering spot in the downtown area. Thanks go out to the community development department for overseeing this, as well as all the city staff who have had input into this project. This project was made possible in part by an Illinois “Rebuild Downtown” grant. I would say that by the fall of 2026, the whole area in the 400 block of North Main Street will have a noticeable and much-needed face-lift.

We should also have the beginning construction of a new aircraft hanger at the Rochelle Municipal Airport. Stay tuned for more on that.

As we enter the new year, I wish everyone a very happy and safe new year. Many thanks go to my fellow council members for their dedication and support of the programs that have proven to be beneficial to Rochelle. I also remind everyone of my monthly mayor’s live update broadcast, which will take place on the first Friday of each month. These are live-streamed on my “Mayor John Bearrows” Facebook page.

I look forward to serving Rochelle in the coming year through success, challenges and more. Let us continue to work hand in hand, build a better tomorrow and celebrate the spirit that makes our town truly special. Thank you for your continued dedication to our community. Together, we can make Rochelle an even better place to live, work and play.

If you ever have questions or concerns, my door is always open, and I can be reached via e-mail at jbearrows@rochelleil.us or by calling my office at 815-561-2001.

In closing, I will share another great quote I came across that is very fitting: “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” - Henry Ford

John Bearrows is the mayor of the city of Rochelle.