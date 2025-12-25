Rochelle presents facade grant to Tecalitlan Restaurant

The city of Rochelle presented a facade grant program check for $2,550 on Monday, Dec. 22, to Tecalitlan Restaurant at 1071 N. Caron Road.

The city’s facade grant program covers half the cost of any improvements made to business fronts in town with a limit of $5,000. The improvements included new windows, a new sign and tuckpointing outside, owner Angelica Valencia said.

Valencia thanked the city for its support and said she was happy to have access to the funds. The improvements have drawn eyes since they took place, she said.

“It looks much better,” Valencia said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about the change so far. The old sign had been up for 20 years. A lot of people were posting online that they could now see the sign from the street, especially at night because there was no lighting before. We like to be involved in the community and having people come in here to eat. It’s nice to get something back.”

The city budgets $30,000 each year for the program and the money is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution is done by the city’s community development department.

City Community Development Director Michelle Pease praised the improvements that Tecalitlan Restaurant has made inside and out.

“The front of the building really stands out now,” Pease said. “You can really see that there’s something happening here. And this business has reinvested on the inside as well. It looks beautiful in here. It’s just a nice way for the city to be able to give a small business in our community some money to help them continue to improve and grow and be more visible.”

Pease said the program’s funds make a meaningful difference to small business owners and she enjoys being a part of it. In 2026, the city will begin offering an additional program to downtown businesses to help them with interior improvements. Funding of $30,000 will be made available over the year for that program as well.

“It’s a great program,” Pease said. “We’re excited to be able to do it. We’re in our fourth or fifth year of helping with facades. The city’s administration continues to approve funds for it and we’re excited for the new program.”