Rochelle Community Hospital serves 200 people with 5th annual holiday drive-thru dinner

The Rochelle Community Hospital dietary staff poses for a photo following preparing 200 holiday meals for those in need on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Jeff Helfrich)

Rochelle Community Hospital hosted its fifth annual holiday drive-thru dinner Thursday, Dec. 18, distributing 200 meals to people in need.

The event is made possible by the RCH Foundation, the hospital’s dietary department and volunteers.

The menu included a choice of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, dinner roll and cheesecake, and was made by the RCH dietary staff. RCH has now offered the dinner for five years after it started during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RCH Marketing, Foundation & Organizational Development Manager Michelle LaPage.

“We had the full 200 meals we had available reserved,” LaPage said. “That’s what we expected. We work closely with organizations in town such as the Rochelle Rescue Mission and Lincoln Manor to get the word out and serve their people if they need it.”

RCH has also held food drives and mobile food pantries to address food insecurity in the community in recent years, which is part of its strategic plan. The community’s need has been shown in all of RCH’s food-related events, LaPage said.

“We will continue to do it,” LaPage said. “We want to keep doing things like this and be a good community partner.”

LaPage said the event gets RCH staff and volunteers in the holiday spirit every year. She thanked those that put in the work on Dec. 18. RCH wants to address the community’s health in more ways than treating patients.

“I think our commitment to the community and its health shows in the different events we do,” LaPage said. “We have community and support and we’re here for our residents of Rochelle and Ogle County. We really enjoy providing not only healthcare, but also resources if they’re in need.”