Letter: Ignorance is…

“Preach, my dear sir, a crusade against ignorance; establish and improve the law for educating the common people.” (Thomas Jefferson, 1786)

For the experiment of democracy to work, citizenry must work to become enlightened. This is critical for our continued presence on the world stage as uniquely the land of the free, and a peaceful place of sanctuary. As well as for our own liberty. This goes far beyond being Republican or Democratic or being engaged or not interested.

It means we cannot afford to be lazy, nor self-serving. We must not seek to improve our own position by destroying the position or reputation of another. That is not an educated way to live. I do wonder if it would not be a good idea taking a course as an adult in American Democracy, or a study of our founding documents, or even just a course in basic civility. If you pass it, lower taxes.

I read with some interest the various opinion columns in this newspaper as well as other local publications. They prove the maxim that everybody has an opinion, even more than one; but as to providing any depth and guidance to work our way through our current difficulty I find them to be lacking. There is a difference between gaining knowledge and seeking wisdom. Knowledge may well be abundant, but wisdom seems scarce. Change comes from the use of both resources.

Once more from Thomas Jefferson, “...with the progress of the human mind, as that becomes increasingly developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made .... institutions must advance to keep pace with the times. [Otherwise], we might as well require a man still to wear the coat that fitted him when a boy as civilized society remains under the regiment of their barbarous ancestors.” (Jefferson, 1816)

-Rev. Ronald D. Larson, Mt. Morris