Mt. Morris man sentenced to prison for theft, resisting arrest

A Mt. Morris man was sentenced to 2 years in prison Dec. 3 after pleading guilty to theft and resisting a police officer - both felony offenses.

Robert Disch, 54, pleaded guilty to taking tools, hardware, and motorcycle accessories on July 30 and Aug. 5 in the 4000 block of state Route 64, west of Mt. Morris, when he appeared in Ogle County Circuit Court with his attorney, Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Brandon Gecan.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told Associate Circuit Judge Anthony Peska that Disch took a nail gun, generator and other power tools.

“Those items were recovered from where he was living,” Leisten said, estimating the worth of the items at $7,400.

Disch also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest on Oct. 23, which led to a Mt. Morris police officer injuring his knee and foot.

“When the officer entered the defendant’s apartment he attempted to handcuff the defendant and the officer fell, hurting his knee, and was unable to walk,” Leisten said.

Leisten said Disch’s recent criminal history included aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated battery of a police officer.

Disch was sentenced to 2 years in prison on each charge – to be served concurrently.

Gecan requested Peska allow Disch to delay incarceration to enable him to get his personal effects in order.

“We are asking for a furlough,” Gecan told Peska. “The defendant has been homeless for some time and he has personal belongings that he wants to take care of. We are just asking for a few days.”

In a written motion for furlough, Gecan said Disch needed time to make changes to his disability payments be receives through Social Security. Gecan said Disch could not make those changes while he has been incarcerated in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest on Oct. 23.

“The defendant wishes to set up his finances to continue his child support payments and to arrange for storage of his personal belongings while he is incarcerated,” Gecan wrote in the motion.

Leisten objected to the furlough request arguing that Disch was a flight risk.

Peska denied the furlough and remanded Disch to the Ogle County Jail.