Ogle County Planning & Zoning issues permits in November

The Ogle County Planning & Zoning Department recently released the zoning permits it issued in November. They include:

John Wilson, Maryland Township, remove and replace single-family dwelling.

Verizon Insite Inc., Maryland Township, equipment upgrades on existing telecommunications tower, $40,000 estimated cost.

Tommy Romando, Leaf River Township, map amendment #03-25AM.

North Pecatonica Road Community Energy Initiative LLC, Leaf River Township, special use #07-25SU.

Aileen Diehl, Brookville Township, remove and replace single-family dwelling.

TruHomePros/Jordan, Taylor Township, private ground mounted solar array.

Merlin Fox, Oregon-Nashua Township, remove utility building.

Ira and Connie Tate, Rockvale Township, residential accessory building.

Christopher Madden, Byron Township, residential accessory building.

Leaf River Baptist Church, Mt. Morris Township, open pavilion.

Ron Bocker, Mt. Morris Township, dwelling addition.

Rene Rodriguez, Byron Township, covered porch and deck.

Benesh/Peterson, Rockvale Township, shoreline protection.