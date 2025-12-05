Ogle County releases Christmas tree recycling information

The holiday season is in full swing but soon it will be time for the décor to be put away and your Christmas tree will be taken down as well.

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department is once again coordinating Christmas tree recycling in Ogle County.

The trees will be ground up into usable mulch instead of going to a landfill. Mulch will be available at no cost for pick-up at most locations. Please remove all decorations, lights, garland, and water stand. If using a tree bag for transport, please remove the tree from the bag and keep the bag for use next year.

Only trees are accepted at these drop-off points; wreaths or other designs with metal frames are unable to be mulched and are not accepted.

The drop-off locations are as follows and will be in operation from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16:

Byron: Byron boat launch lot, East Blackhawk Drive (Illinois Route 2).

Forreston: 407 N. Locust St.

Leaf River: 208 Railroad St. (near water treatment plant).

Monroe Center: Lichty’s Landscaping, 309 Pacific St. (south of railroad tracks).

Mt. Morris/Oregon: Oregon Park District Maintenance Department, 507 Hill St.

Polo: Southwest corner of East Colden Street and South Green Avenue.

Rochelle: The city will chip trees at the curb the first two weeks of January, non-resident drop-off at Atwood Park, 10th Avenue and 20th Street.

In some areas, local high school FFA groups from Byron, Forreston, Oregon and Polo high schools will be collecting trees at the curb on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Please have your tree at the curb by 8 a.m. for this service. As with the drop-off, remove all decorations and please do not place the tree in a bag. The areas where this service is provided are Adeline, Baileyville, Byron, Forreston, German Valley, Mt. Morris, Oregon and Polo.

For more information about this program, contact the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or visit www.oglecountyil.gov.