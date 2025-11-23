Letter: The ‘Get Trump’ drumbeat continues

Given the disrespect and misinformation being shown towards our seated President Donald Trump, I think it is time to drop some hard truths that are not up for debate. In one week of November, we saw the Democratic Party make fools of themselves as they pivoted multiple times to try to “get Trump”.

It began on Monday after a 43-day government shutdown, the longest in history, when they lost six senators of their own party (including Illinois’ Dick Durbin) to vote to reopen the government against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) wishes. They got no concessions after 43 days.

On Tuesday, they began a unison drumbeat on how they want the Epstein Files released and accused President Trump of being in them as a child rapist pedophile.

On Wednesday, Rep, Tim Burchett (R-TN) took to social media to blast the Democrats as hypocritical liars, as he had put a bill on the floor to release the Epstein files, and the Democrats shot it down. He titled his post, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

On Thursday, the Democrats thought it would be a good idea to spread a rumor that Donald Trump secretly had Thanksgiving with Jeff Epstein based on something they misunderstood in an Epstein email they leaked. Apparently, the DNC forgot about the White House calendar schedule that records the actions of the President, and Trump was actually feeding Coast Guard members in Florida, with Melania, as the President. The DNC immediately took down its social media post, but only after supporters encouraged Trump to sue the DNC for defamation.

On Friday, the “get Trump” drumbeat continued with a fast pivot back to inflation. This, too, was misinformation (aka lying). Trump has managed to get certain segments of the economy down in inflation (eggs and gas) while others he continues to work on (beef and coffee).

There is a new expression going around on social media that reads, “Lies and hypocrisy are the glue that binds the Democratic Party together.”

President Trump has now ordered his Department of Justice to investigate all people and banks associated with Jeffrey Epstein, which just goes to show you, the Democrats poked the bear one too many times and now they are about to find out. Here are some hard truth bombs related to Epstein and Trump!

1. Trump owned and worked in the beauty pageant industry for years without a single charge of sexual assault until he ran for President.

2. FAA Flight logs show Donald Trump flew on one of Epstein’s planes one time before Epstein owned Little Saint James Island or his Lolita Express as a pedophile.

3. Trump switched from Democrat to Republican in 1987. Epstein only socialized with, and donated to, fellow Democrats.

4. Virginia Roberts worked for Trump at Mar-a-Lago along with her father, Sky Roberts. Virginia did housekeeping while Sky kept up the grounds. Virginia always spoke highly of Donald Trump.

5. Trump was the first person to go to law enforcement authorities to report Epstein as a possible pedophile after Sky talked to Trump about his daughter disappearing from Mar-a-Lago to be with Epstein. Trump was the only person to willingly talk to the attorney of the victims without a subpoena years later.

6. Trump banned Epstein from all of his properties after he heard rumors he was a pedophile preying on young girls.

7. Epstein was cut a sweetheart deal in Florida under President Bush in 2008 when he became a convicted felon for sex with a minor girl. He got a 13-month sentence.

8. Trump’s DOJ, in his first term, was the first President to prosecute both Epstein and Maxwell for child sex trafficking.

9. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden would have used anything they could have against Donald Trump when they ran for president. They did nothing because they had nothing.

10. Three Democrat-appointed federal activist judges have blocked the unsealing of Epstein-related files from New York to Florida.

I respect people who do not like Donald Trump. I probably would respect most Democrats I know. But today, the Democratic Party has been so badly infiltrated by the Socialist Democrats, the party is bleeding both voters and even previously elected officials around the nation.

Mark Schwendau is a long-time Byron resident, Christian volunteer, and writer for The Thinking Conservative online.