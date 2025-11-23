Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley announces upcoming programs, includes high school concert

Last week, at Julia Hull District Library, toddlers gobbled-up some messy fun as they used their hands and fingers to create Thanksgiving themed works of art. (Photo provided by Julia Hull Library)

Storytime at the library

Join us in person at the library for songs, stories, and crafts at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Space is limited; call the library to register at 815-645-8611.

A Cappella Holiday Concert

Yule love this special performance from Stillman Valley High School’s A Cappella Choir. Enjoy coffee, cider and cookies while listening to some of your favorite seasonal carols. The concert begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.

Holiday Escape Game

Julia Hull’s original Christmas stocking is missing! You must work together as a family to solve puzzles, uncover clues and discover secret codes to determine where Santa’s elves have hidden and to win a holiday-themed prize. Play the game from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 6. Registration is required by Monday, Dec. 1. Call to register at 815-645-8611.

Adult Craft: French Macaroon Ornaments

Ooh la la! Your holidays will feel plus (that’s French for “much”) sweeter with these adorable ornaments — inspired by the classic Parisian dessert. The class is for adults and begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.

Cricut Mobile Lab: Infusible Ink

Learn the ins and outs of infusible ink, while creating a holiday design you can apply to the fabric of your choice. Bring a polyester blend shirt, dish towel, or pillow cover to class. All other materials and equipment are provided. Please create a Design Space account prior to the evening’s program. The session begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, and is for adults only. Registration is required by calling 815-645-8611.

Toddler Time

Get your terrific toddlers into the holiday spirit as we pretend to make cookies at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12. For ages 1-4. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.

Grinch-mas Pajama Party

‘Twas two nights before the night before…and all the Whos in the Valley were invited to the library for a reading of the Dr. Seuss classic story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” grinchy games, a craft and snack. The party begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, and is for ages 5-9. Pajamas are encouraged. Registration is required at 815-645-8611.