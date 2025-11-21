Oregon’s 39th annual Candlelight Walk is Nov. 29

Food vendors brave the winter weather to serve visitors on Candy Cane Lane on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, during Oregon's Candlelight Walk. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon’s 39th annual Candlelight Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 29.

The event will be from 3-8 p.m.

Thirty-nine years ago a group of merchants in Oregon’s Conover Square Mall combined their energies and created the first Candlelight Walk to celebrate the holiday season.

Little did those businesses know that the event would grow to encompass the entire community and the celebration become recognized as one of the best small town holiday events in Illinois. The current organizers thanked those Conover Square businesses for their vision and creativity to create a lasting legacy for the community.

Throughout the years, family-focused events have been added, allowing residents and visitors alike to share in the celebration. Conover Square remains a staple in the tradition offering special entertainment, guest performers, and special treats.

Attendees are invited to visit all of the local Oregon businesses, celebrate the community tree-lighting ceremony, enjoy the horse-drawn wagon rides and local entertainment, get some treats on Candy Cane Lane, find unique gifts at the Holiday Gift Fair and Sip and Shop at The River’s Edge Experience, visit Santa and have some family fun at Kid’s Winter Carnival at the United Methodist Church.

Attendees can register at local Red Bow merchants to win special prizes.