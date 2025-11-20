Ogle County’s Focus House marks 50 years of serving, empowering at-risk youths

Focus House celebrated its 50-year anniversary Friday, Nov. 14, to honor the half century it has provided a continuum of services, including residential, counseling, education and alternative programming, to at-risk youths.

The event saw speakers including Foundation for Focus House Board President Dave Tess, Focus House Executive Director Brenda Mason, New Hope Fellowship Church Pastor and Former Focus House Teacher Nick Tornabene, Judge John B. Roe III, Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jason Harper and Former Focus House Director Greg Martin.

“Tonight we celebrate 50 years of empowering youth,” Tess said to open the event.

Foundation for Focus House Board President Dave Tess speaks at the Focus House 50th Anniversary Celebration that was held at Luna in Rochelle on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Jeff Helfrich)

The facility, located just north of Rochelle, offers residential treatment for males aged 12-17 who are court ordered by a judge to go to the facility. Kids in the program eventually transition back to their homes after education, treatment and public service work at Focus House. The facility has three teachers and two paraprofessionals.

Other programming includes alternative to suspension services for kids who receive out-of-school suspension in Ogle County. Focus House also offers alternative to expulsion services and outpatient treatment for youths on probation, along with evaluations for youths and work with students at the Chana Education Center.

Tornabene spent 17 years working at Focus House from 1999-2016.

“I have a huge place in my heart for the young men and women that were placed at Focus House,” Tornabene said. “I truly believe the best aspect of Focus House is its family atmosphere. Focus House is a very special place.”

Focus House is one of two facilities of its kind in the state. It is owned and operated by Ogle County. The facility is supported by the community through donations and outreach. Community members come in and work and talk with kids, and Focus House students work for area organizations.

When Focus House first started, it served as a home for youths involved in juvenile abuse and neglect cases without places to go. It previously served boys and girls from infants to teenagers, typically for longer terms than today. The first location was the Miller House in Rochelle before the move to its current Illinois Route 251 location that has seen new buildings over the years.

Roe worked at Focus House in his early 20s, and he said that time shaped his career when he had opportunities to serve kids in the community in the juvenile justice system.

“I was able to put myself in the shoes of the kids and families that we serve,” Roe said. “Without the community and its support of Focus House, we wouldn’t be celebrating 50 years tonight. Many of you have taken kids into your homes over the holidays or taken them on trips. These kids came from less fortunate backgrounds, and those mentoring moments meant tons. I think the program has been visionary. It’s supported change over time. It’s changed with the services and needs of our community.”

Rochelle Township High School employs the teachers that work at Focus House, providing academic services in an individualized fashion for the youths that go there. Harper praised those that have worked to improve the lives of youths at Focus House over the past 50 years.

“All the way from 1975 to 2025, that vision and commitment to at-risk youth has somehow transcended and moved through changes,” Harper said. “That isn’t common. Organizations change over and rules on placement of kids change. Somehow the one thing that persevered is the commitment of all the people who have worked on behalf of the kids in our community, which is incredibly special. Thank you to everyone who has had a hand in this.”

Martin told stories of staff’s dedication and work with students during his time with the organization.

“What made Focus House work was the staff members,” Martin said. “Every day, I could depend on the fact that we had great staff taking care of the kids. They were committed to the program. I was amazed at how well the teachers did in the teaching environment they had.”

Roe called Focus House staff “dedicated, passionate and accountable” and said every kid that entered the program is treated as an individual with goals. He said the program is respected across the state and is being used as a model for more facilities like it.

“Success is the kids who are now adults and serve our community that went through the program at Focus House,” Roe said. “That’s how we define success. I’m confident that the pillars that support Focus House will continue and there will be a 100-year celebration. It’s about the community, the kids and the program.”