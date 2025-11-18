Polo shed catches fire Monday afternoon

Firefighters work at 8455 Judson Road in rural Polo Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, attending to a shed fire. Departments from Mount Morris, Polo, Dixon and Sterling were seen working at the site. (Alex T. Paschal)

There were no injuries after a shed fire Monday, Nov. 17, in rural Polo, Polo Fire Protection District Chief Jim Ports said.

Area fire personnel were called for a shed fire at 8455 W. Judson Road at 3:41 p.m. Monday and arrived on scene to flames coming through the roof of the shed. The tin building was 40 feet by 20 feet with bails of straw in it, Ports said.

“We started suppression and got the fire out,” Ports said. “The farmer was there with a skidloader taking bales of straw out. The straw was a total loss. There was minimal damage to the structure. The tin was just scorched. We were on scene for an hour.”

Ports estimated the cost of the loss of straw at $200 and the damage to the building at $3,000-$4,000.

Responding departments included Polo Fire, Mt. Morris Fire, Sterling Fire, Forreston Fire, Oregon Fire, Dixon Rural Fire, Milledgeville Fire and Advance Ambulance. Chadwick Fire covered Polo’s station during the fire.

“When we’re called for a structure fire, those are the resources that are called out to support us,” Ports said. “We had to haul water due to the closest fire hydrants being 4 miles away in Polo, which is another reason we needed so much help. Thanks to the area departments that helped us out.”