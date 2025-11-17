Julia Hull District Library in Stillman Valley lists activities

Last week, Julia Hull District Library hosted a Jane Austen-inspired tea party to celebrate the 250th birthday of the illustrious author. (Photo provided by Julia Hull District Library)

Storytime at the library

Join us in person at the library for songs, stories, and crafts! Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. Space is limited: call the library to register at 815-645-8611.

Tween Scene: Let It Snow Slime

The weather outside is frightful, but this slime is so delightful! You won’t want to miss the chance to make some festive, glittery snow slime. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m. Grades 5-8. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

A Cappella Holiday Concert

Yule love this special performance from Stillman Valley High School’s A Cappella Choir. Enjoy coffee, cider and cookies while listening to some of your favorite seasonal carols. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Holiday Escape Game

Julia Hull’s original Christmas stocking is missing! You must work together as a family to solve puzzles, uncover clues and discover secret codes to determine where Santa’s elves have hidden it…and to win a holiday-themed prize. Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required by Monday, Dec. 1. Call to register: 815-645-8611.

Cricut Mobile Lab: Infusible Ink

Learn the ins and outs of infusible ink, while creating a holiday design you can apply to the fabric of your choice. Bring a polyester blend shirt, dish towel, or pillow cover to class — all other materials and equipment provided. Please create a Design Space account prior to the evening’s program. Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Adults only. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Toddler Time

Roll it, pat it and mark it with a ‘P’ for PlayDoh! Get your terrific toddlers into the holiday spirit as we pretend to make cookies! Friday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. Ages 1-4. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Grinch-mas Pajama Party

‘Twas two nights before the night before…and all the Whos in the Valley were invited to the library for a reading of the Dr. Seuss classic story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Grinchy games, a craft and snack. Monday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Ages 5-9. Pajamas encouraged. Registration required: 815-645-8611.

Thanksgiving hours

The library will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, and be closed Nov. 27- Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.