City of Rochelle to host electronics recycling event Nov. 8

The city of Rochelle will host a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rochelle street department, 251 E. First Ave.

Up to seven items will be accepted per household, such as TVs, computers, DVD players, VCRs, phones, printers, scanners, stereos, and cameras. No kitchen appliances, fans or air conditioners will be accepted.

Dumpsters will be available for household trash and furniture. Pumpkin recycling is also available at the event.

The event is open to Rochelle residents only. Please bring identification.