City of Rochelle to host electronics recycling event Nov. 8

A box holds electronic devices that were dropped off at State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit’s, D-Oswego, 12th annual Community Recycle & Shred Day in Aurora on July 13, 2024.

The city of Rochelle will host a free electronics recycling event Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Rochelle street department, 251 E. First Ave. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The city of Rochelle will host a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rochelle street department, 251 E. First Ave.

Up to seven items will be accepted per household, such as TVs, computers, DVD players, VCRs, phones, printers, scanners, stereos, and cameras. No kitchen appliances, fans or air conditioners will be accepted.

Dumpsters will be available for household trash and furniture. Pumpkin recycling is also available at the event.

The event is open to Rochelle residents only. Please bring identification.

