Ribbon-cutting, energization ceremony held for Oregon’s 31-acre community solar project

A ribbon-cutting and energization ceremony were held Thursday for Ducks Solar, a new 31-acre and 7.7-megawatt community solar energy project at 1067 W. Oregon Trail Road in Oregon.

The project has been in development for three years, and it is the first in ComEd’s Northern Illinois territory to include battery storage to maximize energy capture and grid support in times when the sun isn’t out. The project is a collaboration between multiple corporations and area municipalities.

Equity Solar Illinois is the owner of the project, which was developed and designed in a collaboration between project developer US Solar and Eneon-ES. Ducks Solar serves the grid of ComEd, which provides electric service to more than 4 million customers in Northern Illinois.

Community solar projects deliver energy to communities they serve. Subscribers such as the cities of Oregon, Byron, Polo and Rockford, and Ogle County subscribe to the solar array to reduce energy costs while supporting the state’s transition to renewable power.

Equity Solar Illinois Principal Marcellus Moore speaks at a ribbon cutting for a new community solar project in Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Jeff Helfrich)

“We’re excited that nearly a dozen municipalities in Ogle County are subscribers to this project, including the City of Oregon and the Ogle County offices,” US Solar Senior Project Developer Ryan Magnoni said. “We project that Oregon will see about $6,000 in electrical savings in the first year and the county will save about $12,000 from this project.”

Recent state legislation such as the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act has shifted emphasis and incentives toward clean energy, such as solar power, which has resulted in projects like Ducks Solar and numerous other area solar projects that are in development.

The Ogle County Board has considered numerous special-use permits for solar projects recently, approving some and rejecting others with loss of productive farmland and resident concerns being a point of contention.

The land on which Ducks Solar rests was previously farmland. The parcel also will include about 35 acres of pollinator and native species plantings and 30-35 acres of tillable farm land. The land was annexed into Oregon with the project in mind.

Magnoni said the Oregon School District will receive almmost $350,000 in increased property taxes over the 20-year initial term of the project. The City of Oregon is expected to receive almost $100,000 more over that term. The Oregon Fire Protection District and Ogle County are expected to receive almomst $50,000 more each.

“That’s over $750,000 in additional tax revenue to go towards things like teacher salaries and upgrades to city or county offices as part of this project being operational and a good neighbor to this community,” Magnoni said. “This project is 7.7 megawatts, enough to support approximately 375 homes. About 75 percent of the homes in Oregon will be supported by the energy this project produces. That’s something we’re very proud of. The project and the crops will live within each other.”

The battery storage aspect of the project was designed by Eneon-ES. Its CCO, Jason Beacock, said the technology in the solar array and battery storage is “built to the highest standard in the industry.” One of the biggest critiques of solar energy is its lack of production without sunlight, which battery storage remedies to an extent.

ComEd Director of Clean Energy Solutions Philip Roy called the energization of Ducks Solar “truly a proud day for clean energy in Northern Illinois.” ComEd is taking a multi-faceted approach to energy service, Roy said, and he anticipates future legislation could lead to more solar energy with battery storage in its service territory.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the benefits this project will create for the region and our continuing march towards the clean energy future,” Roy said. “Storage makes solar smarter. Projects like this are critical for ComEd to meet the increasing demand for electricity and the needs of our customers while keeping affordability at the forefront.”

President and COO of US Clean Energy and Equity Solar Illinois Principal Shawn Mobley said work has been ongoing for years to bring solar with battery storage to the forefront of his industry.

“Today is the first day of the realization of that dream,” Mobley said. “And it’s right behind us in Oregon. I couldn’t be prouder to celebrate this accomplishment.”