Village of Progress celebrates at annual banquet, awards presented to Village consumers and volunteers

Sue Croft received the Robert Moehle Personal Achievement award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Village of Progress held its annual banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Oregon. Eight VOP consumers and volunteers were presented with awards during the festivities.

VOP is in its 56th year of serving people in Ogle County with developmental disabilities through evaluation and assessment, job training, supported employment, social and recreational experiences, health care and maintenance and living skills instruction.

This year, VOP launched its Summer Thrive program, where it invites high school special education students to attend the Village for three one-week sessions free of charge to give participants and their families a glimpse of what life after school can look like. Activities included hiking, zoo visits, cooking classes, gardening projects, museum tours, cookouts and sports.

“It was an excellent program, not just for the men and women that attended, but for our clients and staff,” VOP Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional Mark Probasco said. “We look forward to offering it again next year.”

Village of Progress Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional and Special Olympics Coach Mark Probasco speaks at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. (Jeff Helfrich)

The event was emceed by Tom Wadsworth, who presented the first award of the evening to Daniel Norris, the recipient of the John Herrmann Personal Achievement Award. Norris has participated in VOP programs for 15 years.

Daniel Norris received the John Herrmann Distinguished Improvement award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

“Through lots of hard work and becoming more familiar with the Village and its people, his attitude has steadily improved and he’s come a long way learning to adjust to the challenges in his routine,” Wadsworth said. “Daniel likes to work and is open to new jobs. He’s very thorough and precise. And he enjoys a variety of Village trips and athletic events.”

Sue Croft was the recipient of the Robert Moehle Personal Achievement Award. Croft has been a part of the VOP family since 1969 when it first opened its doors.

“Though she is one of our most senior participants, she is very young at heart,” Wadsworth said. “In her last 56 years, Sue has embraced new experiences with courage and joy.”

The Janie Etnyre Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Kristy Eckardt, who has volunteered with VOP for the past two years and also serves on its board of directors. She helps with VOP lunches and its bike club, and assisted with creating a point of sale system for use at the Village Corner snack shop.

Kristy Eckardt received the Jane Etnyre Volunteer of the Year award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

“This is a huge honor,” Eckardt said. “I get so much out of volunteering at the Village. I wish I could be there 24/7. I really thank everyone. I plan to continue doing it forever.”

The Fred Smith Competitive Employment Award was given to Jeremy Reynolds, who has been a part of VOP since 2013. Reynolds has worked many jobs through VOP over the years including office cleaning, at Crest Foods, and VOP maintenance tasks.

“Jeremy is a hard worker and is known as the ‘go-to guy’ when work shifts need to be filled,” Wadsworth said. “He is quick to learn new jobs, which makes him valuable whenever there is a need for more hands on deck.”

The Carly Heller Special Olympian of the Year Award was presented to Rachel Brooks, who has been involved with VOP and Special Olympics since 2009, with events including bocce ball, tennis, floor hockey and bowling.

Rachel Brooks received the Carly Heller Special Olympian of the Year award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

“Rachel is a great athlete to have on the Village’s Special Olympics teams,” Wadsworth said. “This is not just because she’s athletically gifted, but also because she is willing to play or try any sport.”

Sherri Drew was the recipient of the Robert Stahl Friendship Award. Drew began attending VOP programming in 2002.

“Sherri was chosen for this award because she has a gift for connection, whether she’s shaking hands, showing off her fun socks, or simply being near others, she makes people feel welcome,” Wadsworth said.

Sherri Drew received the Robert Stahl Friendship Award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Coach Cookie Warren Memorial Award was presented to Tim Koebler, who has participated in all Special Olympics sports that have been offered at VOP over the past 55 years.

“When Tim participates in a sport, he always shows great excitement and loves giving and receiving high fives,” Wadsworth said. “Tim is a wonderful example of a lifelong sports enthusiast whose dedication to his teams stands strong.”

Tim Koebler received the Coach Cookie Warren Memorial Award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Herrmann family was the recipient of the Robert Stauffer Special Recognition Award. Family members have continued a long family legacy of support for the VOP through serving on its board, supporting programming, and interacting with Village consumers.

The Herrmann family received the Robert Stouffer Special Recognition award at the Village of Progress Annual Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Oregon. At left is Master of Ceremonies Tom Wadsworth. (Jeff Helfrich)

“We’re very honored,” Brett Herrmann said. “We’re happy to continue my grandfather’s legacy. We absolutely love volunteering at the Village and will continue to do so.”

Wadsworth made remarks to close the event.

“We hope that each of you leave this evening with a better understanding of and appreciation for the men and women – both those who attend and those on staff – who make the Village of Progress the exceptional place that it is,” Wadsworth said.