Rochelle downtown stage and parking lot construction begins Oct. 27

Construction is set to begin on Rochelle’s downtown stage, outdoor gathering space and parking lots on Monday, Oct. 27. (Photo provided by City of Rochelle)

Construction is set to begin on Rochelle’s downtown stage, outdoor gathering space and parking lots Monday, Oct. 27.

For the first phase of construction, which includes retaining wall footings and excavating, lot four (across from the fire department) will be closed until December 2026.

In the spring of 2026, construction will begin on the remaining lots – one, two and three along with the alley. Fourth Avenue between Main Street and Sixth Street will also be under construction in the spring for installation of a new storm sewer.

Also beginning Oct. 27 is construction on a new parking lot located at the corner of Second Avenue and Washington Street.

Beginning the first week of November, the city’s contractor, Helm Group, will be working on placing power lines underground throughout the downtown in the alleys from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue between Lincoln Highway and North Main Street. Alleys will be closed intermittently during daytime hours for this portion of the project.