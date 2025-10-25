Ribboncutting held for 3 automotive businesses in Rochelle owned by Smith family

A ribboncutting was held Friday, Oct. 24, for three automotive businesses at 1400 N. Seventh St. in Rochelle: Doug Smith Motors, Mason Smith Auto Repair and Superior Dent Services.

Members of the Smith family have teamed up to fill the 1400 N. Seventh St. location, a longtime car dealership site. Superior Dent Services is owned by Richard Smith. The family officially joined the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 24 and was welcomed by Chamber Board President Kari Andrist and Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows.

On Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, a ribboncutting ceremony was held for Doug Smith Motors, Mason Smith Auto Repair and Superior Dent Services at 1400 N. Seventh St. in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

“We’re happy to celebrate these three great businesses today and welcome them officially to the chamber,” Andrist said. “The Smith family is well respected in our community and their knowledge in the auto field is respected as well. They took this corner and they’ve turned it into something vibrant and welcoming for our community. We always say business owners can open anywhere, and we’re happy you chose Rochelle.”

Bearrows said that upon joining the chamber, the three businesses gained new partners in the city and chamber. He’s excited about the future of the Smith family business owners because of their long history in Rochelle.

“I’ve known the Smith family my whole life,” Bearrows said. “The Smith family is no stranger to honesty, integrity and hard work. That’s what these folks have put forth in opening up these businesses. They want to make sure they take care of their customers. That’s awesome, because we have local people working in our local community. When you do business here, the money stays here. I think that’s extremely important.”

Richard Smith said he felt like a paintless dent repair service was needed in Rochelle to help people with issues like door dings and hail damage. He’s excited to grow his business in the community.

Doug Smith said his dealership has seen success since it opened just under a year ago. About three quarters of its sales have been local. Doug Smith Motors tries to have a good mix of cars “for just about anybody,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of help from the community to get started,” Doug Smith said. “Rochelle has been fantastic. I’ve felt blessed to experience that. When this opportunity came to get this property, we had been considering it for a while. The banks in town were a big help. People cheered me on to do it and I needed that. It’s working out great.”

Mason Smith Auto Repair has been open since June and its owner brings nine years of automotive service experience. The business has seen over 500 cars come in for service since opening and offers work on tires, brakes, suspension, lift kits and more.

“We want to make sure we take care of the community,” Mason Smith said, “That’s what we’ll keep doing.”