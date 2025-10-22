Letter: Thanks from Autumn on Parade board

On behalf of the AOP board and committee, I would like to sincerely thank our local support services, sponsors, and volunteers for their ongoing commitment to the Autumn on Parade Festival held on Oct. 4 and 5, 2025.

Your collaboration, professionalism, flexibility and dedication were essential in ensuring the success of this year’s event. We appreciate your teamwork and efforts in facilitating a smooth and safe experience for all participants and attendees. Your contributions have made a positive impact on our community, and we value your partnership.

Thank you once again for your continued support and dedication.

- Destini Benesh, Autumn on Parade president