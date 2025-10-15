Letter: Talk to your doctor about COVID-19 vaccine

As communities continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination remains a significant topic of discussion. It is essential for individuals to make informed decisions about their health, and one of the most effective ways to do so is by consulting with their own physician. Each person’s medical history and circumstances are unique, and a trusted healthcare provider is best positioned to offer guidance tailored to individual needs.

A conversation with a physician can provide clarity on the benefits and potential risks of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for those with underlying health conditions or concerns about side effects. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes that COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Physicians can also address specific questions about how vaccines interact with medications or chronic conditions, a concern that has been highlighted in studies of older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

Because everyone has a different health background, mocking those who choose to vaccinate or not has no place in our community. Respectful dialogue and empathy should guide our approach rather than judgment.

Therefore, I encourage anyone who is uncertain about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to speak directly with their healthcare provider. Such conversations not only foster trust in the medical community but also ensure that personal health decisions are made with the utmost care and consideration so we can move forward together, supporting the health and well-being of our community.

-Sherrie Taylor, Oregon