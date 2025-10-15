4 Ogle County fire departments receive Compeer Financial grants

Fifty-three emergency response departments supporting rural communities across Illinois recently received up to $4,000, for a total of $202,878, to fund much needed equipment and technology upgrades.

Through its Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial awarded a total of 160 Emergency Response Equipment Grants accounting for more than $600,000 to departments across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The grants are intended to help volunteer fire, rescue and ambulance departments improve their operational efficiency, safety and response times.

In Ogle County, the German Valley Fire Protection District received funds for a UTV slide-in unit for brush and field fires. The Monroe Township Fire Protection District received funds for a portable suction unit. The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District received funds for portable radios. The Oregon Fire Protection District received funds for confined space rescue equipment.

Rural volunteer emergency response departments are struggling to service their communities due to fewer volunteer first responders, outdated personal protective equipment, increases in service requests and rising costs for essential equipment. Due to budget constraints as volunteer departments, they are heavily reliant on public funding, grants, donations and local support to fund needed equipment, gear and training.

Grants like these from Compeer are one way departments can continue to serve and protect their local communities.

“For first responders to give their best, they need to be equipped with the proper tools. We recognize the challenges volunteer emergency response departments face with funding, and we hope these grants help give them the life-saving equipment necessary to effectively respond to critical situations,” said Karen Schieler, manager of Compeer Giving at Compeer Financial.