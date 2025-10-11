Anderson named September Student of the Month at Polo High School

September Polo Community High School Student of the Month Lydia Anderson (left) and Jen Grobe from the Polo School Foundation celebrate Anderson's accomplishment. (Photo provided by Polo Community High School)

Lydia Anderson was named the September 2025 Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts. She is the daughter of Nate and Amy Anderson.

Anderson participates in cheerleading, Student Council, Spanish Club, FCCLA, BLIND, Varsity Club and National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to pursue a career as a pediatrician.

Anderson answered questions relating to her future and school experience upon winning the award.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

I really enjoy Environments Health (or any science class) with Mrs. Cole. I think her teaching style is very clear, and I enjoy challenging myself with difficult coursework.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

Post graduation I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for two years with the Impact Program, then I plan to transfer to a larger university and work towards becoming a pediatrician. As far as travel, I would like to visit every national park in the U.S.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

I joined cheer my sophomore year and I love it! I love being involved with the school and being a part of a team. I also enjoy volunteering with people with special needs. I have volunteered at special camps as a counselor for the past few summers and have found it very rewarding! It is something I would like to continue doing in the future.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

Joining cheerleading has been very impactful for me. My confidence has grown, I feel more involved in the school, and I have built many friendships. Being a part of the cheer squad has created so many positive memories for me.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to be able to achieve my dream of being a doctor and to be able to help as many people as I can.