Ogle County Democrats held fall fundraiser Sept. 28

From left to right: Beth Bull, (Ogle County Democratic vice chair), Brendyn Morgan (candidate for 16th District Congressional representative), Paul Nolley (candidate for 16th District Congressional representative), Kevin Lamm (emcee and candidate for state central committeeman), Joe Berning (candidate for 45th District State Senate), Patrick Cortesi (candidate for state central committeeman), Linda Pottinger (Ogle County Democratic chair), Fidencio Campos (Whiteside County Democratic chair), and Kevin Ryan (candidate for U.S. Senate). (Photo provided by Ogle County Democrats)

The Ogle County Democrats held their 27th annual Fall Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Historic Stronghold Castle Conference Center.

“We had a great turnout, one of our largest ever,” said Linda Pottinger, chair of the Ogle County Democratic Central Committee. “Our primary goals are to raise funds and support Democratic candidates on the ballot for local, state and federal positions. Today we raised the most funds ever and had some great candidates speak at our event.”

In addition to many individual donations, the event was sponsored by eight local unions: Sheetmetal Workers, Local 219; Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 23; Laborers International, Local 727; Ironworkers, Local 498; Carpenters Local 790; IBEW Local 364; IUOE Local 150; and Teamsters Local 325.

The afternoon started with guitar music from Chris Kolling, a local musician and music teacher, who played the national anthem to formally begin the event. Kevin Lamm, one of the candidates for Democratic State Central Committeeman in the 16th District, served as emcee throughout the afternoon.

Attendees were able to hear from the following Democratic candidates: Kevin Ryan for U.S. Senate, Patrick Cortesi and Kevin Lamm for State Central Committeeman, Nolan Kemp for 74th District state representative, Joe Berning for 45th District State Senate, and Brendyn Morgan and Paul Nolley for 16th District Congressional representative. Videos were provided by Gov. JB Pritzker; Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, candidate for U.S. Senate, and Rep. Raja Krishnamorthi, candidate for U.S. Senate.

In addition to food and discussion among fellow Democrats, the group bid on a variety of silent auction items and donated for a chance to win several hundred dollars in the 50/50 raffle.

“I was elected chair of the county Democratic Party just a year ago and this event reinforced the progress we have made in growing our party over the last year,” Pottinger said. “While we are still working on getting more candidates for local seats in the townships and county, it is encouraging to see the quality of Democratic candidates for state and local elections.

“Democratic and Independent voters in Ogle County are looking for Democratic candidates on the ballots at all levels, and next year we will be providing candidates for many seats that have been unopposed in the past.”

The Ogle County Democrats have been active this year with multiple rallies held in front of the old courthouse, each bringing at least 150 people or more to voice their opinions and concerns. There is also concern about the increasing violence directed at politicians and political figures in both parties.

The Ogle County Democrats put a formal statement in the paper denouncing this type of violence on Sept. 29.

“While many of the changes being made in D.C. are not yet being felt by the people of Ogle County, it is important that we work hard to find and support Democratic candidates who share our values - support legislation that help our working families, especially our union and agricultural workers, protect our democratic institutions, maintain our constitutional rights,” Pottinger said.