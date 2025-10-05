Letter: One who builds upon a strong foundation

One who builds upon a strong foundation, will enjoy the blessings of life and weather every storm. I make no excuse building upon the foundation that Jesus Christ has laid with the skill of a master builder. I offer to you some of the elements of this foundation and commend them to your own living.

We have a home. All of us. Our basic needs can be met and we can revel in one another’s company. God does not make junk. Each aspect of life has been made well. The possible exception is the mosquito. I am not sure what God had in mind.

We have made a mess of things. For example, do not argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience. What we are called to do is move beyond the mess and resolve to leave the world a better place than we found it.

Redemptive love is stronger than retribution. The cold soup of revenge should never be served. Abraham Lincoln famously said, “Madam do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?”

The fruit of being Christian is, “to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6.8) The Christian bias is weighted towards those who need a visit from the Good Samaritan. Christians are not to make the faith a private affair, wait around for “The Rapture”, or dehumanize people in any way.

We are wired to be social, so we live in communities and societies. Democracy is an experiment in good communal living where the will of the majority holds sway. Wannabe authoritarians should be resisted with all our strength.

- Rev. Ronald D. Larson, retired clergy, Mt. Morris