Perfect weather provides beautiful backdrop for Ogle County’s scenic bike ride

Bicyclists head out from the rest stop at the John Deere Historic Site during the 10th annual TOSOC (Tour of Scenic Ogle County) on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Sunny skies, warm temperatures and no wind. Those three ingredients made for a perfect cycling day on Saturday, Sept. 27, for bicyclists who hit rural roads in the 10th annual TOSOC (Tour of Scenic Ogle County), an annual fundraiser for the Village of Progress.

Bikes were parked against a fence at the John Deere Historic Site rest stop during the 10th annual TOSOC (Tour of Scenic Ogle County) on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

“This is probably the best weather we’ve ever had,” said VOP Executive Director Brion Brooks as he stopped by one of the rest stops at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour. “I think we ended up with around 250 bicyclists.”

Bicyclists started their day on Saturday morning at the Village of Progress, 710 S. 13th St., in Oregon, before choosing to ride 10, 32, or 62 miles on paved country roads with a backdrop of fall color.

The 10-mile route, designed for three-wheelers or tandem bikes, passed through Fairgrounds Park and Park West in Oregon.

The 32-mile ride started west on Pines Road and then south on Ridge Road to the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour before heading east to the Nachusa Grasslands.

The 62-mile route included the 32-mile ride before heading to Lowden-Miller State Forest, the historic Oregon Train Depot, and West Grove Road.

Participation fees benefit the Village of Progress and include rest stops with fresh fruit, water, and bakery items from the Village Bakery along the way.

At the Grand Detour rest area, Sherry Monroe and Judy Webb of the John Deere Historic Site handed out treats and a new drink this year – pickle juice.

“We had to fight hard to get pickle juice added,” said Webb, manager of the John Deere Historic Site. “I think the riders appreciate it.”

Advocates for pickle juice say it aids hydration by providing sodium and electrolytes lost through sweat, reducing muscle cramps, when taken in small amounts.

The John Deere Historic Site rest stop is where veteran bicyclists Jodie and Dan Cleveland of Wheaton stopped for a quick refreshment and map check as temperatures climbed into the mid-80s.

“We were in Texas for a ride and it was 100 degrees. It was called the ‘Hotter Than Hell’ ride,” said Dan, who was planning on making the 62-mile trek as Jodie opted for a shorter route.

Jason Howlett of Dixon, owner of Tortoise Multisport, a triathalon supply and bicycle repair shop at 609 W. Third St., Dixon, didn’t let a little thing like broken spokes ruin his ride.

“I’m just going to ride down to the shop and grab another bike and then I’ll be back on my way,” he said smiling.

TOSOC is one of thee major fundraisers for the Village of Progress.

“We also have our golf outing and the Angel Ball,” said Brooks.

The Village of Progress has been serving adults with developmental disabilities in Ogle County since 1969.

For more information about the Village of Progress, visit villageofprogress.org