Rochelle High School fall play ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’ is Oct. 2-4

The Rochelle Township High School Theater Department will present its fall play, “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolidis, Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 2-4, at 7:30 p.m. each night in the RTHS Auditorium. Entry for adults is $5 and student entry is $3.

The cast of the show includes Aletheia Venuso, Derek Swartz, Kayla Manarchy, Julian Groves, Daphne Wise, Kacey Lundgren, Kiara Metz, Bobbie Henning, Alexa Adams. Adlai Venuso, Austin Cruz, Mackenzie Taylor, Sophia Stein, and Yana Bartkiv.

Henning, an RTHS senior in her fourth year in the theater program, described the show.

“It’s a bunch of fairy tales mashed together to make something silly,” Henning said. “There’s a lot that’s been done to the original scary stories for example by Disney, but ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’ changes it and takes it from scary like it originally was by The Brothers Grimm and happy like it was with Disney to a silly, goofy fever dream of a show.”

Henning plays the Enchantress and the Witch in the production, which will include reimagined stories of Rumpelstiltskin/Rapunzel, Hansel & Gretel, Snow White, Faithful Johannes, Cinderella and a closing scene. She mostly does set crew work for RTHS theater, along with some acting and took on a medium-sized role this fall so she could continue set work.

“People who come to see the show can expect something fun and eclectic,” Henning said. “There’s something for people of all ages and references for all ages. This isn’t just a kids’ show. Parents can enjoy it, too. I’m really excited to just put the show in front of people. It definitely works with an audience. There’s some audience interaction and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts.”

RTHS Theater Department Director Betsie Swartz said rehearsals for the show have been going on since the second week of school, with student actors spending two hours preparing each day after school.

Swartz is in her first year as director and has enjoyed seeing the work ethic kids have. She believes the comedic effect of the show will jump off the stage for audiences. RTHS students learn life lessons in its theater program.

“The idea of being up in front of other people is terrifying to most people, but almost everybody has to do it at some point in their professional career,” Swartz said. “I think that’s a huge advantage of being involved in theater, you start to learn to deal with those nerves and that it’s not so terrifying. Kids learn a lot about time management and how to work together as a team. Several of them did not get the role they hoped for, so they learned to deal with that disappointment and still do the very best they could in the opportunity they were given. Those are lessons for life.”

Seeing students improve in a role is the most fun Swartz has in her job, she said. Students grow from the first rehearsal to the first night of the show and learn the best way to portray their characters.

Swartz is looking forward to the audience seeing the product of students’ hard work and hopes the community comes out to celebrate with them.

Henning has been involved with RTHS theater for every single show since she was a freshman. She got involved to get to know other people and has stuck with it ever since.

“I really like acting,” Henning said. “I absolutely love being on the set crew and building the set. I’ve learned a lot over my years here. I stick with it even when it’s hard just because I feel connected to the auditorium and the theater itself.

“If you’re thinking about joining RTHS Theater, you should join, even if it’s just for one show. Even if it’s just for one of the one-act shows. Even if you’re just behind the scenes in the crew or working on the set. It’s a place for everyone.”