Rochelle boys golf second, girls golf fifth at I-8 meet: Rochelle News Leader high school sports roundup

Rochelle’s Abigail Smith chips onto the second green Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, during the Interstate 8 girls golf meet at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Boys Golf

Interstate 8 Conference meet: Rochelle, with a team score of 304, placed second behind Ottawa (290) at the Interstate 8 Conference meet on Sept. 22 at Kishwaukee Country Club.

Rochelle’s Connor Lewis and Ian Metzger each shot a 70 to tie for second place. Alex Dyer shot a 76 to tie for ninth and Owen Carmichael carded an 88.

Girls Golf

Interstate 8 Conference meet: Rochelle placed fifth with an 88 over par at the Interstate 8 Conference meet held Sept. 23 at Sycamore Golf Club.

Abigail Smith shot Rochelle’s low round of 104 for ninth place. Alexa Undesser carded a 126.

Boys Cross Country

Rochelle European-Style Cross Country Invite: At Rochelle on Sept. 18, Rochelle took first place for the second straight year behind a medal-winning performance from sophomore Tyler Johnson (1st, 17:17.91)

Johnson was joined in the top five by freshman Esam Farraj (4th, 18:50.72) and sophomore Gregory Smith (5th, 19:27.44).

Girls Cross Country

Rochelle European-Style Cross Country Invite: At Rochelle on Sept. 18, the Hubs took fourth place out of five, led by a fifth-place individual finish from senior Annaliese Koziol (5th, 23:14.17).

Volleyball

Morris 2, Rochelle 0 (25-18, 25-22): At Rochelle on Sept. 22, Audyn Kemp had five kills in a losing effort at home.

Jaydin Dickey added eight assists, two kills and three digs and Emori Mickley had seven digs.

Rochelle 2, Kaneland 1 (25-17, 17-25, 25-23): At Rochelle, the Hubs came out on top in a thriller with Kaneland in three sets.

Jillian Bruns led the way with 12 kills, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Kemp added six kills and Emori Mickley turned in 16 digs.

Girls Tennis

Sterling 5, Rochelle 0: At Sterling on Sept. 17, the Hubs were held scoreless on the road.