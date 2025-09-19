Letter: The fruit of the Scopes Monkey Trial

So, are we descended from apes or made in the image of God? Are we the product of evolution or a six-day explosion of creative will?

One hundred years ago in Dayton, Tennessee, the nation was embroiled in a trial over these issues. It was known as the Scopes Monkey Trial. While the latter position was upheld by the jury, the public reaction to this trial was that science won out (Darwin’s Origin of the Species would be taught) and a particular theological position that insisted on biblical inerrancy in all matters lost. We are descended from apes.

What I would call the religious right did not accept this result willingly. In fact, it energized religious conservatives who feverishly developed Bible institutes, Christian colleges, radio ministries and independent mission boards. This culminated in the more contemporary expression established by Jerry Falwell, titled “the Moral Majority.” The new twist was that religious conservatism found expression in political conservatism.

So, we fight over such things as whether evolution should be taught in public schools, what books should be banned, and the skepticism of scientific research related to vaccines. This tension is ongoing and is entrenched in significant ways in our public discourse. The newest element added to this stew is the rise of Christian nationalism. President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission is staffed solely by people from the religious right.

What bothers me is how bellicose those who are made in the image of God choose to act as if they are not too far removed from their simian ancestors. We shall continue to have contentious conversations about science, faith, education and national identity.

Rev. Ronald D. Larson, retired clergy

Mt. Morris