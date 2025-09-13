Man sentenced in Ogle County to 3 years in prison for aggravated DUI, resisting arrest

A Chicago-area man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday, Sept. 10, for aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and injuring two police officers while resisting arrest.

Mateusz Pytlak, 28, received concurrent sentences for the three felony offenses after entering guilty pleas before Ogle County Associate Circuit Judge Anthony Peska.

Pytlak was arrested April 28, 2024, for driving while under the influence of alcohol after the car he was driving was seen crossing the center line and hitting a road construction sign while traveling over the state Route 64 bridge in Oregon around 11:46 p.m.

Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Kruse said Pytlak’s car was found parked at a nearby gas station. She said Oregon officers learned he had an expired driver’s license.

“The officers noticed his speech slurred and when they asked him if he had been drinking he said ’10 beers in about 2 hours’,” Kruse said.

After Pytlak failed field sobriety tests administered by officers at the scene, he resisted arrest, Kruse said.

“He fought with the officers before finally quitting after they threatened to tase him,” Kruse said.

Court records indicate that one of the officers received a bruise around his eye while the other suffered a thumb injury.

Kruse said Pytlak’s driver’s license had expired in 2018. She said his criminal history included Cook County charges of the unlawful use of a machine gun, robbery, and child endangerment.

Court records list Zion and Palatine as addresses for Pytlak.

Ogle County Public Defender Kathleen Isley said Pytlak was entering the guilty pleas as part of the plea agreement.

When asked by Peska if he wanted to make a statement to the court, Pytlak repled: “No sir”.

As per the plea agreement, three other counts, including driving while license suspended and obstructing justice by giving police a false first name, were dismissed.

Pytlak was ordered to pay fines and fees totaling $1,904. Those payments of $100 per month are scheduled to begin in May 2027 upon his release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

IDOC inmates typically serve 50% of their sentence (day-for-day) unless other circumstances occur.

Peska said Pytlak will also be under 6 months mandatory supervised release following his release from prison.

Pytlak was remanded to the Ogle County Jail pending transfer to an IDOC facility.