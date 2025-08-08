Farmers market in Polo offers fresh veggies, meat and more

Fresh vegetables, locally raised meats and handmade wares were offered at the Polo Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug. 7. The market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. each Thursday, weather permitting, at the Pavilion located on the southeast corner of South Division and Buffalo streets in downtown Polo.
Jean Deuth waits on Kayla, Emma, and Archer Porter of Polo and their dog, Asher, at the Deuth Farms Meats booth during the Polo Farmer's Market on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. The market is held each Thursday from 3-6 p.m., weather permitting, at the Pavilion located on the southeast corner of South Division and Buffalo Street. (Earleen Hinton)