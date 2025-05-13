Oregon Junior/Senior High School music department earns second in state

The Oregon High School Choir poses for a photo before the start of its spring concert Saturday, May 11, 2025. The Oregon Junior/Senior High School music department earned second place in the state for Class B schools in the 2024–2025 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Music Sweepstakes. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The Oregon Junior/Senior High School music department hit all the right notes recently when they earned second place in the state for Class B schools in the 2024–2025 Illinois High School Association Music Sweepstakes.

The runner-up award was the department’s highest finish since 2017.

The IHSA Music Sweepstakes is one of the most comprehensive and respected measures of high school music excellence in the state of Illinois, school district officials said in a news release.

“It combines scores from two competitive statewide events, the Solo and Ensemble Contest and the Organization Music Contest, to determine each school’s overall standing,” the release said.

This year, OJSHS students entered 71 solo performances and 59 ensemble performances in the solo contest. In the organizational contest, the school competed in band, jazz band, choir, and jazz choir, earning top scores and multiple “Best of Day” designations for both the OHS jazz band and concert choir.

“This is an outstanding achievement for our students and staff,” said PJ Caposey, Oregon superintendent. “It represents months of dedication, collaboration, and excellence in the arts. We’re proud to see our music program honored at such a high level.”

OJSHS’s music program includes 69 band members and 56 choir members, with many students participating in both. Students rehearse not only as large ensembles but also prepare and practice individually and in smaller groups throughout the year.

“The department’s reach extends beyond these competitions, featuring a jazz band, pep band, jazz choir, and Madrigals group, and contributes to numerous community performances,” Caposey said.

In addition to their IHSA success:

38 students were selected for the ILMEA District Festival

7 students earned placement in the ILMEA All-State Band and Choir

The OJSHS marching band competed throughout the fall at regional contests

“These accomplishments are supported by a dedicated team of educators: Justine Davis (choir, PreK–4), Zach Hall (choir, 6–12), Miles Beske (band, 5–8), and Andy Eckardt (band, 9–12)," Caposey said. “The high school program is further strengthened by the contributions of accompanists Beth Hall, Cathy Hendricks, Karen Larson, Beth Nelson-Chase, and Erik Boehmke.”