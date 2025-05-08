Oregon’s dog park gets some ‘shade’ for Arbor Day

City of Oregon workers plant a tree at the City Dog Park on Friday, April 25, 2025. The tree will mature to a height over 40 feet tall and will provide a great shade canopy in the future. (Photo provided by Darin DeHaan)

OREGON – The City of Oregon celebrated Arbor Day by planting several trees in the City Dog Park on April 25.

“The idea of adding shade for our four legged friends came from a citizen, we felt it was a great idea to add some shade to the beautiful dog park,” said Oregon City Manager Darin DeHaan. “We have planted four new trees in the park so far.”

The Arbor Day event was attended by members of the Oregon Tree Board, the city’s Sustainability Committee, and Mayor Ken Williams.

“A huge thank you to our department of public works for doing the planting,” said DeHaan.

This is the second year that Oregon has received the designation of a Tree City USA.

Some of the trees planted on Arbor Day will mature to 40-feet high, providing a large shade canopy for visitors.

“Work continues on the dog park fence,” DeHaan said, noting that work had been paused temporarily as staff waited for fence supplies.

The City Dog Park is located near the city’s wastewater treatment plant, east of S. Second Street, adjacent to Carnation Park, along the Rock River.

Wiggly Field, located on the southwest side of town, is owned and operated by the Oregon Park District. That park is gated and requires a membership to enter.