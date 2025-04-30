Oregon Coliseum Museum to present WWII Radio Hour Concert on May 16

The Oregon Coliseum Museum will present a WWII Radio Hour Concert on May 16. (Photo provided by CMAAA)

OREGON – The Coliseum Museum in Oregon is inviting everyone to get “In the Mood” with a WWII Radio Hour Concert on May 16.

The spring concert will feature favorites such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon,” “In the Mood” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” as a costumed and piano-accompanied trio reenact a 1940’s radio hour that is perfect for all ages.

While answering musical requests from soldiers and loved ones during wartime, Patti, Maxine and Andrew will entertain the “studio audience” with Andrews Sisters-style tunes and choreography, Abbott and Costello comedy sketches, and a touching tribute to Veterans of the U. S. Armed Forces.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with patriotic music by pianist Beverly Kearns followed by the WWII Radio Hour at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for CMAAA members and $35 for non-members and are available by calling the Coliseum Museum at 815-595-5810. Online registrations can be made at www.cmaaa.org/events.html.

The concert is sponsored by Bry Antiques.

The CMAAA’s mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum