Merry Martha Club quilt raffle is underway

This is the quilt being raffled by the Leaf River Merry Martha Club. It is a generous 81 inches square and features fabrics that are 100 percent cotton from Farm Fun, a collection designed by Stacy Lest Hsu for world class textile manufacturer, Moda Fabrics. (Photo provided by the Leaf River Merry Martha Club)

LEAF RIVER – The 2025 Leaf River Merry Martha Club Quilt Raffle is currently underway.

The quilt pattern used this year is Jenny’s Easy Carpenter’s Star by Missouri Star Quilt Company. The quilt is a generous 81 inches square. The featured fabrics are 100 percent cotton from Farm Fun, a collection designed by Stacy Lest Hsu for world class textile manufacturer, Moda Fabrics.

It was constructed by club member Donna Immel of Leaf River and quilted by April Lantz of Simply Sewn 4 Ewe of Byron. April chose a lovely Chicken Wire quilt pattern by Laurie Thomas of It’s a Quilt Thing to complement the fabric selection.

Club members donated time and fabric for this annual fundraiser and look forward to having this lovely quilt go to a lucky member of the community.

Raffle tickets are currently being sold for the 2025 Merry Martha Club Quilt Raffle. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Tickets can be purchased at the upcoming Oregon GFWC Woman’s Club 73rd Annual Antique Show & Vintage Market, Saturday and Sunday, March 22 and 23 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are also available by by contacting the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River at 815-738-2742.

The raffle drawing will be on Sunday June 1, at approximately 4 p.m. at the Bertolet Building following the Leaf River Daze Parade. The winner does not need to be present.

All monies raised from the raffle go to local community organizations such as the Leaf River Fire Department, Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4H Club, Leaf River Busy Beavers 4H Club, Leaf River Fireworks, Bertolet Memorial Library Kids Reading Program and the Leaf River Mentoring Program.

The Merry Martha Club is a local community service organization started in February of 1917 by homemakers of the rural Leaf River community. It continues to this day with the same spirit of giving as in 1917.