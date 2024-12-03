Polo church spearheads Christmas Star Project for kids

Teresa Jenkins looks over the stars on the tree at the First State Bank Shannon-Polo on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Each star has the name, age and size of children seeking donations. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – The Christmas Star Project is underway and members of the Pine Creek Christian Church would greatly appreciate the help of the community by choosing one or more stars to gift.

“Many families are unable to provide gifts for their children, therefore this project was organized to help families in the Polo School District to be able to confidentially provide for their children (ages infant through high school) with gifts during the holiday season. Records indicate this has been a tradition since at least 2007 – each year averaging over 100 participants,” said Sheryl Hopkins, a Pine Creek Christian Church member.

A Christmas tree in the lobby of the First State Bank Shannon-Polo has been filled with “Star” tags of the children. Stars are also available at the Polo Senior Center. Age, size and wish list of each child will be on the back of the tag.

“We recommend a $40 limit per child for clothing, toys, books or non-electronic games, no gift cards,” said Hopkins. “Please have your gifts wrapped with children’s tags tied to them and returned to the bank and Senior Center by Monday, Dec. 16. We appreciate your help and support with this project. May it put many smiles on children’s faces on Christmas morning!”

For additional information, call 815-946-3949 or 815-238-5200.