Forreston’s Christmas in the Country Dec. 6-7

Santa and Mrs. Claus countdown the lighting of tree at Memorial Park during the 2023 Christmas in the Country. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Forreston’s Christmas in the Country is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Here is the schedule of events:

9-11 a.m. Rolls & Coffee, First United Methodist Church

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Christmas Corner, First United Methodist Church

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Soup, Sandwich, and Salad Luncheon, First United Methodist Church

4 p.m. Tasty Treats Cookie Sale (benefiting Faith Lutheran), Forreston Township Building

5-6 p.m. FIHS/FHS Carolers Performing, in Downtown Forreston & Memorial Park

5-8 p.m. Vendor/Craft show, Forreston Grade School Gym

5-8 p.m. Chili Cook Off, Forreston Grade School Cafeteria

5-8 p.m. Chili & Potato Bar, Forreston Grade School Cafeteria

5:30-6 p.m. Light Up Santa Parade, on Ash & Cherry Street Light Up Santa Parade, around Memorial Park

5:30 - 8 p.m. Cookies & Cocoa, Forreston Fire Department

5:30-8 p.m. Nothing Bundt Cakes Sales (benefiting EMS team), Forreston Fire Department

6 p.m. Community Tree Lighting With Santa, Memorial Park

6-7:30 p.m. Santa Visit & Christmas List Submission, Memorial Park

6-7:30 p.m. Hot Cocoa at the Park (Sponsored by FABA), Memorial Park

6-8 p.m. Candy Cane Express: Forreston Holiday Lights, rounding back to Memorial Park

6-8 p.m. Scavenger Hunt (sponsored by Forreston Boosters)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Forreston Reformed Church

9:30 - 12 p.m. Snacks, Crafts, and Chats with Santa, Forreston Library