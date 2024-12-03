December 03, 2024
Shaw Local
Forreston’s Christmas in the Country Dec. 6-7

By Shaw Local News Network
Santa and Mrs. Claus countdown the lighting of tree at Memorial Park during Christmas in the Country on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Santa and Mrs. Claus countdown the lighting of tree at Memorial Park during the 2023 Christmas in the Country. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Forreston’s Christmas in the Country is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Here is the schedule of events:

9-11 a.m. Rolls & Coffee, First United Methodist Church

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Christmas Corner, First United Methodist Church

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Soup, Sandwich, and Salad Luncheon, First United Methodist Church

4 p.m. Tasty Treats Cookie Sale (benefiting Faith Lutheran), Forreston Township Building

5-6 p.m. FIHS/FHS Carolers Performing, in Downtown Forreston & Memorial Park

5-8 p.m. Vendor/Craft show, Forreston Grade School Gym

5-8 p.m. Chili Cook Off, Forreston Grade School Cafeteria

5-8 p.m. Chili & Potato Bar, Forreston Grade School Cafeteria

5:30-6 p.m. Light Up Santa Parade, on Ash & Cherry Street Light Up Santa Parade, around Memorial Park

5:30 - 8 p.m. Cookies & Cocoa, Forreston Fire Department

5:30-8 p.m. Nothing Bundt Cakes Sales (benefiting EMS team), Forreston Fire Department

6 p.m. Community Tree Lighting With Santa, Memorial Park

6-7:30 p.m. Santa Visit & Christmas List Submission, Memorial Park

6-7:30 p.m. Hot Cocoa at the Park (Sponsored by FABA), Memorial Park

6-8 p.m. Candy Cane Express: Forreston Holiday Lights, rounding back to Memorial Park

6-8 p.m. Scavenger Hunt (sponsored by Forreston Boosters)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Forreston Reformed Church

9:30 - 12 p.m. Snacks, Crafts, and Chats with Santa, Forreston Library

