Forreston’s Christmas in the Country Dec. 6-7

FORRESTON – Forreston’s Christmas in the Country is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
Here is the schedule of events:
9-11 a.m. Rolls & Coffee, First United Methodist Church
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Christmas Corner, First United Methodist Church
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Soup, Sandwich, and Salad Luncheon, First United Methodist Church
4 p.m. Tasty Treats Cookie Sale (benefiting Faith Lutheran), Forreston Township Building
5-6 p.m. FIHS/FHS Carolers Performing, in Downtown Forreston & Memorial Park
5-8 p.m. Vendor/Craft show, Forreston Grade School Gym
5-8 p.m. Chili Cook Off, Forreston Grade School Cafeteria
5-8 p.m. Chili & Potato Bar, Forreston Grade School Cafeteria
5:30-6 p.m. Light Up Santa Parade, on Ash & Cherry Street Light Up Santa Parade, around Memorial Park
5:30 - 8 p.m. Cookies & Cocoa, Forreston Fire Department
5:30-8 p.m. Nothing Bundt Cakes Sales (benefiting EMS team), Forreston Fire Department
6 p.m. Community Tree Lighting With Santa, Memorial Park
6-7:30 p.m. Santa Visit & Christmas List Submission, Memorial Park
6-7:30 p.m. Hot Cocoa at the Park (Sponsored by FABA), Memorial Park
6-8 p.m. Candy Cane Express: Forreston Holiday Lights, rounding back to Memorial Park
6-8 p.m. Scavenger Hunt (sponsored by Forreston Boosters)
Saturday, Dec. 7
7 a.m. Men’s Prayer Breakfast, Forreston Reformed Church
9:30 - 12 p.m. Snacks, Crafts, and Chats with Santa, Forreston Library