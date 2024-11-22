Performing Arts Guild to present “Christmas Eve in Chaos” in January

The Performing Arts Guild will present "Christmas Eve in Chaos" in January 2025 in Mt. Morris. (Provided by PAG)

MT. MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris will present a dessert theatre, Christmas Eve in Chaos, a festive, side-splitting radio play that captures the spirit of holiday mishaps.

This comedy will be presented Friday through Sunday, Jan. 10–12 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Carol (Trudy Whalen), the ultimate holiday enthusiast, is determined to make Rick’s home the brightest on the block. But when her elaborate light display causes a massive neighborhood blackout, her dreams of a perfect Christmas quickly turn into a holiday disaster.

Linda (Priscilla Osborne), Rick’s sensible wife, finds herself caught in the chaos, trying to keep peace amid the escalating mishaps. Meanwhile, Rick (Mark Tremble) provides sarcastic commentary, and Uncle Frank (Larry Ubben) is convinced it’s all part of a government conspiracy. The family must figure out how to restore power before the entire neighborhood turns on them.

As they scramble in the dark, things take an unexpected turn when Santa (Jeff Bold) himself crash-lands his sleigh in their backyard. The reindeer are scattered, Santa is flustered, and Carol sees it as her chance to save Christmas. With Rick reluctantly dragged along, Linda trying to keep everyone grounded, and Uncle Frank still on high alert, the family sets off on a chaotic reindeer hunt through the snowy streets.

“From runaway reindeer to inflatable snowmen, Christmas Eve in Chaos delivers laugh after laugh as the family’s holiday woes spiral out of control. This heartwarming comedy is perfect for anyone who needs a post-holiday pick-me-up and a reminder that even the most chaotic Christmas can bring joy,” said Pam Ballard one of the show’s producers.

Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, with a $2 discount for students. Dessert (included in the price) will be served at Intermission. Reservations are encouraged.

For information, call 815.734.2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com .

Due to scheduling conflicts, this show will replace the previously scheduled play, A Christmas Story.

Christmas in Chaos is an original play by Morgan McConnell, directed by Morgan McConnell assisted by Dave Sheely. It is being produced by Jennifer Bakener and Pamela Ballard,