Recycling offered for yard signs

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) is partnering with CPM Recycling Services Inc. out of Rockford to recycle political (and other) yard signs, banners, and metal stakes.

Residents can bring in all of their political, roofing/contractor, event, and local sports yard signs, banners, and stakes for recycling between until Nov. 22 to the Ogle County Annex Building during regular business hours.

Labeled containers will either be in the parking lot at the south end or just inside the detached garage depending on weather conditions.

Whichever your political persuasion or whatever your sign was related to, the OCSWMD is offering this served to get these signs and stakes properly recycled, turned into useful products, and keep them out of the winter elements.

Call the OCSWMD for more information about this recycling opportunity at 815-732-4020 or visit the OCSWMD on the Ogle County website.