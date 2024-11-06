Veterans Day events

Roberts Armory, a WWII historical museum near Rochelle, has a wide variety of vehicles on display. It will be open for Veterans Day on Nov. 9. (Earleen Hinton)

Leaf River

The Leaf River Lions Club is having a Lunch Drive Thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9.

Donations will be accepted for the meal. Proceeds will benefit the Rockford Veterans Drop-In Center.

Lions will be serving a brat or beef hot dog meal complete with chips, applesauce and a beverage at the old fire station next to the Bertolet Memorial Building in Leaf River, 103 W. Second St.

Oregon

Oregon VFW Post 8739 and American Legion Post 97 will host a Veterans Day Service at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the VFW Post, 1310 W. Washington St, Oregon.

There will be a rifle salute to honor all veterans, followed by the playing of taps.

At 11:30 a.m., a potluck lunch provided by Chowhaul Smokehouse will be served including pulled pork and beans, chili, coffee and lemonade.

Dishes to pass are appreciated. For more information, call 815-732-6851.

Polo

Centennial Elementary School will host a Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11

Doors will open at 12:15 p.m. The program will take place from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. in the gymnasium.

The guest speaker will be Becky (Grobe) Davis.

Rochelle

Roberts Armory WWII Museum will be open to the public in honor of Veterans’ Day from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. There is no admission charge.

The Higgins Boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting. The next opening will be Memorial Day 2025.

To get to the museum, follow the signs on the Army truck at Rt. 251 and Intermodal Drive (approximately 3 miles).

Many World War II artifacts are on display including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle News-Leader newspapers from 1945 presenting photographs of Rochelle residents who served during World War II.

More information is available on the Rochelle website at: https://www.enjoyrochelle.com/online-directory/what-to-do/history-attractions/robert-s-armory.html.