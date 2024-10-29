First Fridays at Oregon VFW on Nov. 1

Michael Mott, a regular performer at First Fridays, entertains the audience with his authentic 19th century folk tunes and claw hammer banjo style. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON — The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at the Oregon VFW at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier.

“This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event organizers.

For more information, contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.