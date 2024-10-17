Oregon woman receives advocate award

OREGON — An Oregon woman has received a child advocate award from United Voices for Children.

Katelyn Bowers was presented with the Rev. Margaret Ann Williams Service Award during the group’s annual child advocate awards event “Raising Our Voices – Bridging the Gap: Addressing Youth Mental Health” on Sept. 19 in Chicago.

Bowers was nominated in the spring by the Disciples United Methodist Church in Mt. Morris for her service project that began during her freshman year at Kishwaukee College, when she was given an assignment to do a service project for her Intro to Sociology course.

Bowers decided to help HOPE of Ogle County – an organization that helps victims and survivors of domestic abuse. Bowers used her social media platforms for help along with a donation drive at DUMC. Her 4-H club, Blackhawk Crossing, donated $100 to HOPE. A local beautician also donated a $50 gift certificate for haircuts and Bowers was also able to donate clothing, shoes, bed rails, portable baby cribs and bedding estimated at $500.

United Voices for Children is a coalition of groups and individuals within the Northern Illinois Conference of The United Methodist Church. UVC was founded in 1979 and is dedicated to speak and act on behalf of children, youths and their families who need the voice of an advocate as well as to nurture and support ministries of the conference.