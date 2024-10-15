Byron, Oregon runners compete at Shady Oaks on Columbus Day

Byron's Tim Starwalt (center) runs at the Amboy Invitational on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. He finished third in the event. (Earleen Hinton)

SUBLETTE – It was a coming out of sorts for the Byron boys and girls cross country teams on Monday at the Amboy Columbus Day meet. Tim Starwalt finished third individually among 161 competitors and the girls were second in team standings to perennial power Winnebago.

“We challenged our kids to run a really tactical race that included going out a bit conservative but changing gears at the half mile and the mile marker and move through the field. I thought they executed it really well and finished strong,” Byron coach Mike McHale said.

For Starwalt, it was redemption after collapsing in last year’s race when his legs gave out and having to sit down for 30 seconds before finishing.

“Tim had a great bounce back race after a rough Amboy in 2023,” McHale said. “He is running really well at the right time of the season.”

Senior Nicolai Martino of Winnebago, undefeated this season and the favorite to win the 1A individual title, ran 15:11 to win by 40 meters over Grady Smith of Johnsburg, who just nipped Starwalt at the finish 15:18.50-15:19.00.

“Nicolai pushes me and makes me a better runner,” said Starwalt, who has been in the shadow of Martino as a junior. “I wanted second today, but (Smith’s) kick got me.”

In the girls race, sophomore Ashley Potter took sixth for Byron with a time of 19:22. In a good example of pack running, the remaining scorers (Gabriella Northup, Elinor McHale, Grace Burnes, Emma Franchi) for Byron placed from 21st to 27th.

“I’ve improved a lot since last year. The whole team has,” Potter said.

Winnebago had 49 points to 92 for Byron out of 16 teams.

“Ashley Potter had a great race and our pack of number 2-5 stuck together,” McHale said.

McHale was also pleased with the jayvee portion of the Amboy meet.

“Our fresh-soph boys also stepped up and came within a point of winning that race, running really tough,” he said. “Braden Dietrich grabbed his first HS win and is starting to come into his own as his sophomore year continues. Today was a great day for our program and gives our kids a lot of confidence heading into the state series.”

Oregon got a 22nd from senior Ella Dannhorn (20:48) to place eighth among 16 teams with 200 points.

“The hills here are harder than at Park West (Oregon’s home course).” Dannhorn said. “With how tough it is, it is more of a mental race.”

Other scorers for Oregon were Jillian Hammer in 35th, Christine Ramirez 37th, Melanie Carrillo 66th and Madeline Rogers 72nd.

“I still don’t think we’re at our full potential. I’m very happy to see that Ella Dannhorn is hitting her stride again right when she needs to be,” Oregon coach Gabe Poser said. “We’re a little dinged up, so my hope is that we can maintain our fitness, while tending to a lot of the pains that are plaguing us. We can go far and have a great finish at sectionals if we accomplish all of that and get Lorelai Dannhorn back too.”

In the boys race, Hawk junior Daniel Gonzalez of Oregon took 20th place with a time of 16:30. Last year, he sat out the race with an injury.

“I was happy with my kick and passed quite a few guys,” Gonzalez said. “The hill was brutal, though.”

Forreston-Polo’s best finish was a 49th by Noah Genandt (17:34), but, they placed ninth out of 18 teams with 294 points.

In a tight finish in the boys race, Elmwood-Brimfield was first with 55 points, Winnebago second at 59 and Aurora Central Catholic third at 62.