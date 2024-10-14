Residential electronics recycling, document shredding offered Oct. 19 in Oregon

Televisions, microwaves, and computer towers were some of the items collected during the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department's electronic recycling event in Oregon in January. The recycling events are held monthly for Ogle County residents with the next one scheduled for Oct. 19. A free permit is required prior to the collection day. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will host a residential electronics recycling and document shredding event from on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This recycling event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Identification is required for document shredding, however a permit is only required for the electronics recycling.

Electronics recycling is from 8 a.m. to noon while the document shredding will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon.

Accepted electronic items include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCR’s, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVD’s, and CFL bulbs.

Microwave ovens accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check accepted.

There is a limit of seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials not accepted at these events.

Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call 815-732-4020 for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.

Secure, on-site document shredding will be conducted by Illinois Valley Document Destruction from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of three banker boxes per vehicle. There is no cost to residents for paper shredding, because the OCSWMD will cover the cost of the shred truck and staff.