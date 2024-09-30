Homecoming this week for Forreston High School

Forreston High School is celebrating its 2024 Homecoming this week.

Events include:

Thursday, Oct. 3: Parade begins at 6 p.m. from the grade school area and ending at the high school. The pep rally will take place around 6:45 p.m. or when the parade is completed at Cardinal Field weather permitting. If it is raining, the pep rally will be held in high school gym. Homecoming court attendants will be introduced and announcement of King and queen will be at the conclusion of the pep rally.

Friday, Oct. 4: Homecoming activities start at 6:15 p.m. Display of floats. Introduction of homecoming court and king and queen. The varsity football game starts at 7 p.m. Introduction of Inaugural Class of 2024 Hall of Fame. Halftime performance - Forreston Marching Band. Halftime performance - Dance Team

Saturday, Oct. 5: The homecoming dance will be 7-10 p.m. in the high school gym with doors opening at 7 p.m. All students attending the dance must be at the school by 7:30 p.m.

