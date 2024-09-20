World War II Days at Midway Village in Rockford set for Sept. 28-29

An "injured" soldier is helped by his comrades during a World War II battle reenactment at Stronghold Camp and Retreat Center, near Oregon, in 2017. The Midway Museum in Rockford is hosting World War II Days Sept. 28-29. (Earleen Hinton file photo)

ROCKFORD — Visitors to the Midway Village Museum can take a step back in time Sept. 28 and 29 when World War II Days are presented from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

The largest World War II reenactment in the Midwest will be staged on the museum campus, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford. More than 1,000 reenactors and authentic military vehicles are expected to attend this one-of-a-kind special event, which includes Allied and Axis troops and encampments representing nine separate warring nations.

Skirmishes and large-scale narrated battles will be part of the weekend, with World War II-era tanks and military vehicles participating, lectures and musical performances, and a variety of activities offered as the property is transformed into a front-line village from the 1940s.

“World War II Days is the pinnacle of our yearly living history schedule, and every fall we are excited to present an insightful and engaging reenactment of World War II,” said Patrick O’Keefe, executive director of the Midway Village Museum.

Event highlights include narrated battles on both days with pyrotechnics, demonstrations and displays, lectures on the Holocaust and antisemitism, World War II veteran experiences and the legacies of Pearl Harbor, live 1940s-era musical performances, briefings from Gen. George Patton’s mobile command tent, Rock Valley R/C Flying Club displays of World War II-era model airplanes, militaria sales vendors from around the Midwest, Rockford Peaches team reenactors, and 1940s Girl Scouts (Sunday only).

Rare military vehicles taking part are Panzer 1 Aus C, M2 Halftrack, Pak 40 7.5-cm anti-tank gun, Flak 88 anti-aircraft/anti-tank gun, 1945 Jagdpanzer 38t Hetzer Tank Destroyer and Sd.Kfz. 251 Spw Armored personnel car, 1942 M3A1 Light “Stuart” Tank, 1942 Raupen Schlepper OST (RSO), 1942 SDKFZ 231 8-wheel heavy German armored car, M22 “Locust” light airborne tank, 1945 Willys-Overland, 1/4 Ton Truck MB “Jeep,” M16 Half-Truck, M8 light armored car “Greyhound,” M5A1 light tank “Stuart,” and German Halftrack SDKFZ251D.

Admission for World War II Days is $19 for adults, $12 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. World War II veterans will be admitted free. Admission for other veterans and active-duty military is $14.

Visitors can buy tickets online at midwayvillage.com, by calling 815-397-9112, or at the gate on the day of the event. Each individual ticket is good for entrance on either Saturday or Sunday. Event attendees are welcome to bring camp chairs for battlefield seating. All events happen rain or shine. No refunds or rain checks. Schedule is subject to change.

Visitor services include food vendors; free parking; ATMs on site; a VETANK motorized wheelchair (available for reservation on a first-come, first-served basis); and vendors selling antiques, military collectables, vintage clothing and books.

Food vendors are Ambiance Cuisine Cocktails & Catering, Lulu’s Roasted Corn, The Machine Shed, Pig Minds Brewing, St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and Vintage Goose Café.

Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28

Battle schedule: Returning this year, three “woods skirmishes” will take place according to the following schedule. Note that for safety reasons in the compact woods area, there is a limited audience availability of 250 per woods skirmish.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Meet 1940s Girl Scouts

10:30 a.m. – Lecture: “D-Day: 24 Hours That Saved the World”

11 a.m. – Woods skirmish

11 a.m. – Gen. Patton briefing

11:30 a.m. – Lecture: “My Parents’ Stories: Holocaust Survivors and Profiles in Women’s Resistance During the Holocaust”

11:30 a.m. – Music by Sweet Reminders

Noon – Woods skirmish

1 p.m. – Battle on main battlefield

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Cut flower sale

2:30 p.m. – Gen. Patton briefing

2:30 p.m. – Lecture: “The Five Million Forgotten”

2:30 p.m. – Aerial display, RC Flyers

3 p.m. – Woods skirmish

4 p.m. – Battle on main battlefield

Sunday, Sept. 29

9:30 a.m. – Lecture: “D-Day: 24 Hours That Saved the World”

10 a.m. – Woods skirmish

10:30 a.m. – Lecture: “My Parents’ Stories: Holocaust Survivors and Profiles in Women’s Resistance During the Holocaust”

11 a.m. – Woods skirmish

11:30 a.m. – Music by Sweet Reminders

Noon – Woods skirmish

Noon – Meet the Rockford Peaches

12:30 p.m. – Lecture: “The Five Million Forgotten”

12:30 p.m. – Aerial display, Scott and RC Flyers

1 p.m. – Gen. Patton briefing

2 p.m. – Battle on main battlefield

For more information, visit midwayvillage.com.