Boy charged with making a terrorist threat against Oregon High School

OREGON – A 12-year-old boy who police say made a “threat of violence” against Oregon High School this week appeared in Ogle County juvenile court Friday and was released to the custody of his mother.

The boy is charged with making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct, both felonies, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.

The nature of threat has not been released and was not available through court records on Friday.

The juvenile justice system for youths, ages 10-18, is different from the criminal system for adults. Offenses are considered delinquent acts rather than crimes, and cases are “adjudicated delinquent” rather than “found guilty.” Adjudication is the process wherein a judge determines if the juvenile committed the offense.

Names of juveniles charged with offenses are not released to the public.

The boy appeared in court for an afternoon hearing represented by Ogle County Public Defender Michael O’Brien with Judge Clayton Lindsey presiding. Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten represented the state.

At the start of the hearing, Lindsey asked three people who entered the courtroom with the boy’s mother to leave. He also asked the news media to leave. Lindsey allowed the mother, probation officers, and a police officer to remain. Under state law, members of the news media are allowed to cover juvenile hearings.

After the hearing, Leisten said the boy was released from custody with special conditions. Those conditions, as well as other information regarding the court hearing, were not available Friday.

The boy had been held in custody after he was charged Thursday with making the threat, which police say appeared on social media.

The Oregon Police Department, in collaboration with the FBI-Rockford Office, allege he made the threat through social media late Wednesday evening. Oregon Police Chief Matt Kalnins and Oregon Superintendent P.J. Caposey issued a joint news release Thursday stating the agencies had concluded the threat was not credible.

Kalnins said the alleged threat of violence was planned for Friday, Sept. 20, and was being investigated by local law enforcement in cooperation with the FBI-Rockford Office, with the cooperation of school administrators.

Caposey said Thursday that a message alerting parents of the “situation” was sent out between 8:45 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, following the school’s homecoming parade and bonfire.

“We want to reassure our community that the investigation confirmed there is no immediate danger to the students, staff, or the broader school community,” Kalnins said in the second news release on Thursday. “The safety and well-being of Oregon’s students and school staff are, and will always be, our top priority.

“To ensure ongoing security and peace of mind, Oregon police officers will maintain a strong presence around the school tomorrow (Friday), as well as throughout the weekend’s homecoming festivities. We extend our sincere thanks to the FBI-Rockford Office and the administrative staff at Oregon High School for their valuable assistance during this investigation.”

According to state statute, a person “commits the offense of falsely making a terrorist threat when in any manner he or she knowingly makes a threat to commit or cause to be committed a terrorist act ... or otherwise knowingly creates the impression or belief that a terrorist act is about to be or has been committed, or in any manner knowingly makes a threat to commit or cause to be committed a catastrophe as defined ... that he or she knows is false.”

Disorderly conduct is the “unlawful interruption of the peace, quiet, or order of a community, including offenses called disturbing the peace, vagrancy, loitering, unlawful assembly, and riot”.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the Oregon Police Department at 815-732-2162 or the school district office at 815-732-5300.

The information Think Before You Post: Hoax Threats are Serious Federal Crimes can be found on the FBI website. It reads, in part:

In recent months, the FBI and law enforcement around the country have investigated a number of hoax threats of targeted violence against schools and other public places. These threats – often issued via text message or posted on social media – are taken very seriously. Hoax threats are not a joke, and they can have devastating consequences – both for the public and for the perpetrators, according to the FBI.

Issuing a threat even over social media, via text message, or through e-mail, is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). Those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges, according to the FBI.

“The Bureau and its law enforcement partners take each threat seriously. We investigate and fully analyze each threat to determine its credibility,” said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich. “Hoax threats disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources, and put first responders in unnecessary danger. We also don’t want to see a young person start out adulthood with a felony record over an impulsive social media post. It’s not a joke; always think before you post.”