Rochelle attorney chosen as new associate judge for 15th Circuit

OREGON — A Rochelle attorney and Ogle County native has been chosen as the new associate judge for the 15th Judicial Circuit.

Russell A. Crull, 38, of Byron, was selected by judges in the circuit which includes Ogle, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, and Stephenson counties, Marcia M. Meis, director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced in a Sept. 18 news release.

Crull earned his undergraduate degree in 2009 from Western Illinois University in Macomb and his Juris Doctor in 2013 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He is currently an attorney with Tess, Crull & Arnquist, LLC in Rochelle, the release said.

He was chosen from a field of eight attorneys who applied for the vacancy, prompted by the upcoming retirement of Judge John Redington.

According to the Tess, Crull & Arnquist, website, Crull is a lifelong resident of Ogle County and is the current president of the Ogle County Bar Association and the Byron Chamber of Commerce. He is also the vice chairman of the Foundation for Focus House.

Attorneys who had also applied for the vacancy were Ogle County Chief Public Defender Kathleen Isley; Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley; Ogle County Public Defender Michael O’Brien; and attorneys Eric Morrow, Maria Berger, Darla Foulker and Amanda Wielgus.