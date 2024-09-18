September 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

12-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Leaf River

By Alexa Zoellner

LEAF RIVER — A 12-year-old bicyclist was injured after an SUV hit them Saturday while they crossed a street in Leaf River.

Ogle County deputies responded to a report of a car-versus-bicycle crash at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the intersection of Third and Blaine streets in Leaf River, according to a report from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

The 12-year-old was crossing Third Street on their bicycle when a westbound Chevrolet Traverse struck them, the report states.

The child was taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report.

Leaf River Fire Protection District and EMS assisted deputies at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ogle CountyLeaf RiverOgle County SheriffSheriffFire District
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.