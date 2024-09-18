12-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Leaf River

LEAF RIVER — A 12-year-old bicyclist was injured after an SUV hit them Saturday while they crossed a street in Leaf River.

Ogle County deputies responded to a report of a car-versus-bicycle crash at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the intersection of Third and Blaine streets in Leaf River, according to a report from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

The 12-year-old was crossing Third Street on their bicycle when a westbound Chevrolet Traverse struck them, the report states.

The child was taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report.

Leaf River Fire Protection District and EMS assisted deputies at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.